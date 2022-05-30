The state government's Dine & Discover voucher scheme is set to end at the end of June and Wagga businesses are encouraging people to cash them in before it's too late.
Introduced during the COVID reopening, the vouchers were designed as a carrot on a stick to encourage the community to get out and about to support hospitality, arts and recreation venues.
Advertisement
Many Wagga businesses signed up to the scheme, and general manager of the Riverina Hotel Darrin Walsh said it has been great.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The vouchers have been strong ever since their inception, so it will be a shame to see them go," Mr Walsh said.
"Ever since the lockdown lifted, we have had strong numbers of people using them."
Mr Walsh encouraged Wagga people to cash in leftover vouchers at the hotel before they expire.
"Definitely use them up because it's not very often you get something like this from the government," he said.
Wagga residents aged 18 and over can still apply for six vouchers totalling $150. This includes three $25 "Dine NSW" and three $25 "Discover NSW" vouchers.
The "Dine" vouchers can be cashed in at a wide range of venues including restaurants, cafés, bars, wineries, pubs and clubs and even used for takeaway meals. Meanwhile, the "Discover" vouchers can be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.
Another local venue that has benefited from the scheme is Forum 6 Cinemas.
Cinema supervisor Zain Akbar said the coupons have been great with the business constantly redeeming vouchers.
"We're so appreciative to the government for helping us and all small businesses out," Mr Akbar said.
But with time running out, he encouraged people to not let the vouchers go to waste.
"With lots of blockbusters coming out between now and the end of June, there is no better time to come and use them up," he said.
To apply for the vouchers go to: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-dine-discover-nsw-vouchers
The vouchers can be used until June 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.