The Daily Advertiser

Wagga businesses issue call to cash in COVID stimulus vouchers before it's too late

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINAL CALL: Wagga businesses are reminding people it's not too late to use up their Dine & Discover vouchers. Picture: File

The state government's Dine & Discover voucher scheme is set to end at the end of June and Wagga businesses are encouraging people to cash them in before it's too late.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.