Authorities will go on a month-long vaccination blitz as flu numbers spike across the state.
From Wednesday June 1 the NSW Government will fund free flu vaccinations at GPs and pharmacies for the next thirty days, as flu numbers jumped to 5487 over the past week, compared to 3601 the previous week.
"We strongly urge everyone over six months of age to get a flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones, as the virus is easily spread and potentially deadly," Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.
"This is particularly important for those in high-risk groups, such as the elderly and children aged six months to five years. If you live in an aged or disability care facility, are aged over 65 or are immunocompromised, now is the time to book in."
Numbers across the MLHD have doubled in the last week, on top of continually high COVID-19 numbers.
There were 281 people reported to have tested positive to influenza over the week ending May 21, taking this year's total to 556 cases total.
People aged 10-19 seem to be a particularly high risk group for this year's flu strain according to state-wide stats last week, with 1,591 taking the total to 3,885 in 2022 - the highest of any age group.
Wagga Christian College principal Phillip Wilson welcomes the introduction of free flu jabs and he believes more parents may be interested in getting their kids vaccinated as overall health literacy has risen during the pandemic.
"Parents are more likely to be informed about the benefits of the flu shot ... if the schools are saying it's getting bad, then parents might pay attention to what schools are saying," he said.
With both COVID-19 and the flu circulating, he currently has a large number of children off sick, but he is somewhat in the dark as to why. And as we head into the worst of the flu season he urges parents to keep communication with schools as to what illnesses are occurring in their households.
"A number of children are away for different reasons, part of that is the continual communication with parents, with families, of being able to say this is what we've got at school and them telling us what they've got in their home," he said.
"I could say 'yes a large number of children are away' but I don't know for what reason because nowhere near everyone is telling us why their child is away."
The Proprietor of Wagga's Cincotta Chemist, Mustafa Al Shakarji, has seen a "huge influx" of patients come in for flu jabs over the last month and his team have made a large number of workplace vaccination visits.
He said his team have been swamped with calls for the jab since the idea of free vaccination was floated last week.
"We do usually stock up a large number [of flu vaccinations] but when we wanted to order more after the announcement, it suddenly was out of stock," he said.
"So, we need to really manage the flu vaccine so it's enough for the population."
Much like during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Mr Al Shakarji is asking the public to be patient as staff manage any vaccine shortages.
"We are the only pharmacy in the town that does vaccination without booking, so I know it's going to be tough ... So we do ask people to be patient or try to find a time when it's quiet.," he said.
"Hopefully we can keep up with demand, because the day of first of June that we open it's going to be crazy."
In the week up until May 21 there were also 3297 COVID cases across the MLHD, with 14 people hospitalised and 7 deaths.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
