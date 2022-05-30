The Daily Advertiser

SafeWork NSW continues investigating death of Tyler Nield at Oreco's Howlong site 18 months on

By Local News
May 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KILLED: Tyler Nield, pictured with his partner Annie Branch. Mr Nield died while working at Howlong nearly 18 months ago. No charges have been laid.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.