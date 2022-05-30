Authorities are yet to press charges following the death of a man in a Howlong job site accident nearly a year-and-a-half ago.
Tyler Nield, 28, died in an incident at an Oreco Group woodchipping site on December 8, 2020.
Wednesday next week will mark 18 months since the incident.
Mr Nield wasn't an employee of Oreco.
A spokeswoman for SafeWork NSW said the incident was still being examined.
"SafeWork NSW is investigating the fatality of a 28-year-old plant operator who died at a wood chipping facility at Howlong on December 8, 2020," the spokeswoman said.
"SafeWork's investigation is ongoing and no further comment is available at this time."
Police are also preparing a report for the coroner.
