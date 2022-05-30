One of Wagga's best homegrown creative talents will be back in town as Michelle Brasier takes the Civic Theatre stage on June 10 to perform her award-winning show, Average Bear.
A singer, comedian, writer, director and actor, Ms Brasier's profile has grown through her presence in Melbourne's stand-up comedy scene and through appearances on Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, Why Are You Like This, Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell and Utopia, to name a few.
Now, Ms Brasier is bringing home her latest show, an exploration of the comedian's personal and familial experience with a hereditary illness, which won the Directors Choice Award at the 2021 Sydney Comedy Festival.
Born in Wagga, Ms Brasier stayed in the Riverina city making the most of local theatre productions until moving to Melbourne at 18 to study at the Victorian College of the Arts and pursue her creative career.
"I did my first musicals [in Wagga] - I did Les Mis, Rent and Beauty and the Beast," Ms Brasier said.
"And honestly, they were brilliant!
"They were so good, I cannot fault them."
With family still living here and the show's personal themes, coming home to perform Average Bear feels special for Ms Brasier.
"I know that I'll be very supported," she said.
"This show is a very personal story, it's about my family, and now I'm coming to where they live to tell that story.
"It means a lot to me to be doing it there."
Particularly so because this is the first time Ms Brasier's mother will see the show.
Despite moving to Melbourne, Ms Brasier said Wagga is home to outstanding creative talent, and it was through programs like Riverina Young People's Theatre's 'theatre sports' that she first discovered a gift for comedy.
"That's how I first realised I was maybe funny," she said.
"I think I thought that at the time, I was going to do very serious stuff.
"And I do sometimes, but the comedy thing just really grew and took me by surprise."
According to Ms Brasier, she was an actor and singer who was "good at playing the funny parts" before entering the comedy genre.
"And then when I started doing my own shows, that I framed as comedy shows, people expected them to be stand up," she said.
"And I was like, no, here's all these characters and here's all these songs.
"My singing and my acting were kind of my secret weapon that were a backdoor into the comedy industry."
Ms Brasier's experience growing up in Wagga has at times crept into her routines and songs, but she admits her home town has changed dramatically.
"There's really nice cafes, and it's like a cool little foodie town [now]," she said.
"Whereas when I was growing up, it was not quite there. When I was growing up, it was the teen pregnancy capital of Australia, which is something that I say sometimes.
"But I don't like to make fun of Wagga because I do really like it."
As for what Wagga audiences should expect from Average Bear, Ms Brasier preferred to stay spoiler-free.
"I would definitely say, bring tissues, but it's very funny," she said.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
