WAGGA will play host to more than 300 orienteers over the June long weekend in an event that will provide an economic boost for the city.
The annual Queen's Birthday carnival will be held in Wagga over the three days of the long weekend with the Murraguldrie State Forest and Charles Sturt University (CSU) the two locations for the orienteering events.
Orienteers will arrive from Victoria, ACT and across NSW with Wagga's central location and ideal terrain making it the ideal location, according to Orienteering NSW (ONSW) president Robyn Pallas.
"Orienteering NSW is excited to be hosting this major annual NSW orienteering carnival. The area is blessed with great terrain, plenty of accommodation and a location accessible to the main population states," Pallas said.
"The weekend should be a boost to orienteering in general and the tourism industry in and around the Wagga area. We have a team of experienced local and state orienteers to ensure a smooth carnival.
"We also thank the Wagga Wagga City Council for their support in attracting this event."
The three days of competition will test participants in a variety of terrains across different distances.
The middle distance and long distance events will be held over Satuirday and Sunday at Murraguldrie State Forest. The sprint distance will be held at CSU on Monday.
Local orienteering club Waggaroos have encouraged any locals wishing to try the sport to come along, particularly to the sprint event at CSU on the Monday.
The event is set to attract athletes of all ages, from eight to 80, with the orienteers and their families set to stay in Wagga.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said council was pleased to support the event.
"It is wonderful to see state carnivals such as this one being held in a regional area and it is yet another feather in the city's cap when it comes to hosting top-draw sporting and cultural events," Tout said.
"It is a great opportunity for us to showcase what Wagga Wagga and surrounds have to offer on the sporting and tourism fronts and it will deliver major flow-on effects for local businesses who can capitalise on the visitors it brings to our city."
