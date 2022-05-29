The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Battered Bulls brace for big test against Gundagai

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 29 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarom Vakarewakobau got through plenty of work for Southcity in Sunday's loss to Young.

Southcity are winless after another heavy loss and things won't get any easier.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.