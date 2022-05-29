Battered Bulls brace for big test against Gundagai

Southcity are winless after another heavy loss and things won't get any easier.
The Bulls slipped to their fifth straight loss this season Young claimed a 60-4 win at Harris Park on Sunday and now have to front up against unbeaten Gundagai.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy hopes some returning faces can ease the burden after the Bulls went into the clash without key forwards Nick Skinner, Brody Tracey and Tim Hurst.
"Hopefully we are getting fitter and with the return games after the long weekend we can get some blokes back to string some wins together," McCarthy said.
Southcity had three repeat sets to start the game and McCarthy thought failing to capitalise really hurt.
"For us to be any hope in the game we had to get points early, like we did the week before against Tumut, and while he had some good sets down there they are a good defensive unit," he said.
"It just flowed onwards but at least we had some periods where we defended a couple of sets.
"They are pretty clinical and there's a reason they are at the top and we down the bottom."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
