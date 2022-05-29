The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion

Finding candidates with values might be the way back | Wheeler's Wisdom

By Keith Wheeler
May 29 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CORE VALUES: Keith Wheeler says that during the election, Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals stuck with their values, unlike the the Liberals. Picture: Andrew Messenger

We should congratulate Anthony Albanese for doing what few Labor leaders have done - winning government from Opposition. With his new-look Dr Evatt glasses, he was instantly recognisable with world leaders at the Quad.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.