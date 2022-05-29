Finding candidates with values might be the way back | Wheeler's Wisdom

I took a particular interest in Fowler, because Gough Whitlam lived in Cabramatta when the seat was called Werriwa. He also represented Liverpool, where I lived. He was a man of the people - as a teenager, I had met him several times at various local functions. Gough lived in an average suburban Cabramatta home that is now a shrine - a local, known in the community, one of "them". Looking down from up above, he must be distressed to see another Cabramatta local, but not the Labor candidate, winning his seat with a groundswell of community support as an Independent.