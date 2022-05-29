Finding candidates with values might be the way back | Wheeler's Wisdom

We should congratulate Anthony Albanese for doing what few Labor leaders have done - winning government from Opposition. With his new-look Dr Evatt glasses, he was instantly recognisable with world leaders at the Quad.
Congratulations, too, to The Nationals. They held all of their seats, and gained a Senator. Congratulations to Michael McCormack for winning his fifth term as Member for Riverina. Barnaby Joyce and the Nationals stuck with their values. The Liberals did not.
Nationals' Senator Matt Canavan from Queensland continually reminded voters that Australian coal and gas will drive Australian homes and industry a long way into the future. It will guarantee jobs. If anyone is going to challenge for leader, it should be Matt Canavan.
Just look at renewables hypocrites like Britain, importing more coal and gas. Germany? Just 12 per cent renewables. "Climate Change" Liberals lost their seats - and in doing so, probably helped the cleansing of the Liberal Party that has to come. They failed to recognise that the average voter is far more concerned with the rising cost of living.
Reportedly, election day sausages cost up to $10 in some of those wealthy inner-city seats that the "teals" won!
I think that one of the biggest handicaps for the Liberals was that candidates were named too late in key seats. Independents won because they had time to meet the voters and tell their story.
Is this a lesson for all parties to take to their election strategists? Candidates must be chosen early. The Kimberley Kitching saga arose because Labor senate nominations in Victoria were delayed. The stress caused by rumours that she was not going to be re-nominated may have led to her heart attack.
The Kristina Keneally saga must be the best lesson in late nomination. Labor parachuted their last-minute silvertail Scotland Island candidate into the migrants-made-good seat of Fowler.
Kristina Keneally rented a one bedroom flat in Liverpool, an instant local in Fowler? Labor had an esteemed local candidate ready to go, but Kristina wanted to move herself from the Senate to the House of Representatives. Was Kristina hoping she'd be Prime Minister one day?
I took a particular interest in Fowler, because Gough Whitlam lived in Cabramatta when the seat was called Werriwa. He also represented Liverpool, where I lived. He was a man of the people - as a teenager, I had met him several times at various local functions. Gough lived in an average suburban Cabramatta home that is now a shrine - a local, known in the community, one of "them". Looking down from up above, he must be distressed to see another Cabramatta local, but not the Labor candidate, winning his seat with a groundswell of community support as an Independent.
Another good example of late pre-selection is our state seat of Wagga Wagga. I never did meet 2018 Liberal candidate Julia Ham. She was apparently well liked at the Tumut end of the electorate.
So, in 2019, The Nationals fielded Mackenna Powell, who didn't have time to become well-known in the community, or to study Nationals policy. Her stumbles at voter forums were embarrassing.
The winner, of course, was Joe McGirr, a well-known local Independent with a strong track record. It will be very hard for party candidates to wrest Wagga Wagga from Joe unless a prestigious, hardworking local leader can be found to campaign for months on end.
We moved to Young during the tumultuous Whitlam era. The 1974 election was called. The Country Party overlooked a well-liked local candidate for Hume because Doug Anthony preferred a staffer from Canberra, Stephen Lusher. Lusher won Hume in 1974, but he was never quite accepted by the community.
Our parliaments need a mix of women and men, and local achievers from all walks of life who live and work with ordinary Australians in their communities.
Bob Menzies won seven post-war elections in a row before retiring. Voters knew Menzies' principles and values, which supported the Australian nation and our economic growth. He acted as the undisputed leader. Voters value strength, and prosperity. Aspiring politicians should study the reasons for Menzies' popularity, and why we didn't get Dr Evatt.
