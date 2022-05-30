Letters: Greens should use newfound clout to act on feral cats

Now that the Greens have won extra seats in the new parliament, to the detriment of people in the bush, can they do something about feral cats?
If they care to look at the demise of our unique native fauna they will see that the feral cat and fox problem are the cause.
And not climate change which someone wrote in The Daily Advertiser a while back.
It should be illegal to write something so ridiculous.
We all know what the Greens are about they want to stop everything ending in 'ing' so just be careful people out there if these loonies get their way.
Some time ago I wrote about the history of the Crimea post the Russian invasion of Catherine 2 in 1805.
So people might understand the immediate danger, I thought I should write about Stalin and the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.
In one week Stalin murdered 22,000 people, mostly of German descent, in Latvia,
Little wonder that after Operation Barbarossa, the Nazi and Rumanian invasion of the USSR, that the men in the Baltic states flocked to join the Waffen SS, the Nazi crack troops.
They were not the infamous SS who were camp guards or in execution squads.
They were an elite fighting force.
Since the Soviet invasion of the Baltic huge amounts of Russians moved there and have become a sizeable minority.
Putin argued that the Russians of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine need protection, hence his invasion.
As I say, the Baltic too has a huge Russian population. Be warned.
Finland witnessed what happened to its near neighbours and was very wary.
"Discretion was the better form of valour".
Things were made more difficult because there were powerful Communist elements within.
Various treaties were entered into, too detailed and complex to explain here with limited space, save and except to say that in 1939 extensive negotiations were entered into with Soviet demands being untenable.
The end result was a Soviet invasion and a peace treaty with humiliating terms.
So when the Nazis invaded USSR on 22 June 1941 the temptation was too great so Finland joined the fight on the Axis side.
Famously they played a big part in the failed Siege of Leningrad.
The Finns were forced to sue for peace and this happened on 19 September 1944 under humiliating terms,
Mr Editor, let your readers be warned.
Putin, the former KGB officer posted to East Berlin would have studied the US in minute detail.
He is well aware about the US's lack of resolve to fight it out.
He would have studied America's late entry in WWI and WWII, the "draw" in Korea and the defeats in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Putin knows when America fights a lion in its cage it leaves the door open.
