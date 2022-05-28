A Coolamon landmark will close its doors next month after 28 years of delighting collectors and antique lovers from far and wide.
The iconic Treats and Treasures will close down at the end of the financial year as retirement beckons for owners Grahame and Sharon Miles.
They bought the 100-year-old building in 1984 and started out as just 'Treats', a restaurant run by Sharon.
After a decade in the kitchen Sharon fancied a change and husband Grahame came on board as they turned their well-regarded eatery into an antique store of similar repute.
"He was my Basil Fawlty," Sharon said with a smile. "Grahame had always worked restoring furniture and things like that."
"So in '94 we changed from Treats restaurant to Treats and Treasures," Grahame said. The business started slowly as Grahame juggled running the store with his day job as a teacher at Cooloamon Central.
But they grew to specialise in Australiana, kitchenalia, ceramics, models, vinyl records and in particular memorabilia from Bushells tea, Coca-Cola and Arnott's biscuits.
The collectables side of the business grew as people moved away from antique furniture, Grahame said, but a family connection also drew the pair to one particular niche for which they are well-known the land over.
"Part of the reason was Sharon's great-great uncle was William Arnott, the guy who started Arnott's biscuits off in 1865," he said.
Now people come from all over specifically for their niche products.
But the time has now come for the couple to move on and spend their retirement travelling and enjoying some free weekends.
But Grahame will miss the thrill of chasing down collectables and Sharon will look back fondly on those early days creating fresh menus.
"It's been a lot of me in the last 30-odd years, it'll be sad to see it go," Grahame said.
"I'm excited, we've put a lot of love into the place," Sharon said.
