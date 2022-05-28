Burglar who left DNA on break-in bar gets handed a spell behind bars

The Daily Advertiser

Burglar who left DNA on Lockhart break-in bar gets handed a spell behind bars

May 28 2022 - 2:00am
A supermarket burglar who left his DNA behind at a crime scene in Lockhart will be released on parole next month.

