The Daily Advertiser

Supreme Court rules on teenager's $11.6 million estate following brain injury

May 28 2022 - 1:30am
The Supreme Court has determined who will inherit a teenager's $11.6 million estate after finding that the young man was incapable of making financial decisions due to a traumatic brain injury.

