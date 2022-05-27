Peak afternoon traffic has been severely disrupted after an incident involving a truck and car on the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown.
Emergency services were alerted to an incident near the corner of Tumbarumba Road and the Sturt Highway at 4.30pm on Friday and found a car and a truck had crashed.
Three crews are attending the incident which has left two patients with "minor injuries" and one driver trapped in their car, according to a NSW ambulance spokesperson.
There are also reports of spilled diesel at the scene and Transport for NSW is also attending.
There are heavy traffic conditions in both directions, with traffic heading out of Wagga banked up for approximately one kilometre.
Police are diverting traffic travelling east on the Sturt Highway onto Elizabeth Avenue at Forest Hill.
The incident is ongoing.
This is the second such incident at that location in the past 24 hours after a car crashed, leaving one person trapped yesterday at 7pm.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
