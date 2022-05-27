Pair charged after Holbrook cattle theft investigation to face hearings

Evidence will be heard over several days in the cases of two men accused of firearms and cattle theft related offences.
Police searched a rural property in Holbrook on May 4 last year and charged Stephen Gavin Finlay and Andrew David Landale.
Advertisement
Police had been investigating the alleged sale of livestock by individuals who were not the rightful owners.
Following the raid, a NSW Police spokesman said 14 guns had been seized along with ammunition and documents.
Police alleged livestock belonging to neighbours had been found at the Holbrook property.
Cattle theft and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception charges against Landale were withdrawn in Albury Local Court last week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But he still faces charges of allegedly failing to properly store firearms, with those charges being contested.
He will face a hearing in Albury from September 29.
Finlay, who had his matters listed in Albury court this week, has pleaded not guilty to all of his charges, which include multiple counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and firearms matters.
A three-day hearing starting on October 24 was confirmed in court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.