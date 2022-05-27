The Daily Advertiser

Pair charged after Holbrook cattle theft investigation to face hearings

By Albury Court
May 27 2022 - 6:30am
CONTESTING: Stephen Gavin Finlay and Andrew David Landale were charged last year after a police investigation into the theft of cattle in the Holbrook area.

Evidence will be heard over several days in the cases of two men accused of firearms and cattle theft related offences.

