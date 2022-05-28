Come and make memories at the theatre with the whole family | From the Theatre

The theatre is a place of magic, adventure, lights and laughter.
A place where storybooks come to life, children meet their heroes and learning is disguised in fun.
Advertisement
We are delighted that the brand-new stage adaptation by Richard Tulloch of Sam McBratney's beloved book Guess How Much I Love You will be playing at the Civic Theatre from Tuesday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 15.
It is compulsory viewing and bedtime reading for a whole generation of young people.
There are not many parents of children under five who don't know the story of Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare.
It is compulsory viewing and bedtime reading for a whole generation of young people.
In this dazzling new stage show, children and their families will join in on an enchanting adventure with Little and Big Nutbrown Hare.
This playful story of love and nature unfolds, with beautiful puppetry, music, and laughter as they discover the magic and colour of the seasons.
From the team behind the Australian tours of The Gruffalo, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Spot, this family favourite will excite, educate and entertain new readers and first-time theatregoers.
"Guess How Much I Love You is long on wonder. It kept the ankle biters engaged for a full 50 minutes..." Peter Burdon, adelaidenow.com.au
Guess How Much I Love You
Tuesday, June 14, 1pm.
Wednesday, June 15, 10am and 1pm.
Tickets cost $25 or for a group of four plus $22.
You can find out more about the show and get your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au
The Civic Theatre box office is open 10am-4pm Monday - Friday if you would prefer to call on 6926 9688 or drop in to see us at the theatre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.