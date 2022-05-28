News stories of Wagga Wagga's past | In the Past, Saturday, May 28

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society.
25 Years Ago
Executives of local clubs, including Michael Mercer, Bruce Piercy and Barry Harris, indicated that planned major building extensions and donations to sporting, welfare and charitable groups were threatened by taxation increases announced in the state budget.
Noel Stair has retired as officer in charge of the Forest Hill weather office after 41 years with the Bureau of Meteorology and is being replaced by John Darnley.
Salvation Army Officer, Sue McIver, is pictured in The Daily Advertiser counting donations collected during the annual Red Shield Appeal doorknock.
Wagga Technology High students continued a series of interviews and discussions with war veterans, which Returned Services League representative, Jack Mullins, said would be used to compile a CD which would be distributed to 10,000 schools across the nation.
Sydney University presented an honorary doctorate to Charles Sturt University Chancellor David Asimus, recognising his many contributions, including to the wool industry, Charles Sturt University and as company director.
Council voted to take $1.5 million earmarked for central business district car parking and add it to the $750,000 set aside for urban salinity.
The end of the irrigation season and low rainfall has resulted in a dramatic fall in the river height at Wagga, with Wagga Beach currently a mass of sand.
Mayor Peter Dale used his casting vote to allow council approval of the controversial move of more than 2000 private letterboxes to the Wagga Marketplace.
Wagga cricket enthusiast and Rotarian David Benn has been selected for a five-week tour of Scotland and Northern England by the Australian Rotarians cricket team.
Local volunteers Edna Hazelwood, Suroo Wickramaratna and Pam Cattell, are pictured in The Daily Advertiser attending a mayoral reception as part of Volunteers Week.
Past and present members of Wollundry singers, including Peter Skinner, Sue Lidden, Shirley Jenkins, Alan Swan, Ken and Jan Batt and Mari and Ian Stewart, celebrated a 20th anniversary dinner at the Wagga RSL Club.
50 Years Ago
Four representatives of the Wagga branch of the Graziers Association have accepted an invitation from the Mayor Ald Morris Gissing for a conducted tour of the Wagga Abattoir.
David Chisholm won the first annual cross-country event organised by the Riverina College of Advanced Education from a field of more than 50 competitors representing high schools, the Army, RAAF, and Agricultural College.
A steering committee is attempting to acquire about fifteen acres, ideally at the western end of the Pomingalana Common, for the Wagga Stock Car Club.
Reg Bowden, President of the Wagga RSL Bowling Club, presented a cheque for $150 to the National Heart Foundation to Wal Blake, president of the Wagga and District Bowling Association.
Wagga Kangaroos Rugby League captain coach Graham Kennedy presented the 1971 under 11s best and fairest award to Kangaroos-Panthers star Jeff Case.
Members of the Wagga Women's Bowling Club formed a guard of honour for the visiting president of the NSW Bowling Association, Mrs Bea Vincent.
Thirty-four debutants passed through a guard of Masonic Sword Bearers to be presented to Wor Bro E C Menz and Mrs Menz at the Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Gordon Boyd, compere of Australia's top rating show "Showcase", is appearing at Woolworths Family Centre, singing some of the great ballads which have made him famous.
Former NSW Player Robert (Charlie) Brown has been appointed coach of teams by the Wagga Men's Hockey Association.
Fulham Gardens in Gurwood Street is selling Mandarins, 10 for 25 cents and Apples or Pears, 10 for 20 cents.
Hore & Davies, Travel Service, Wagga's only P & O agent, are advertising five fabulous cruises on the "Oriana" priced from as little as $197.
