Living costs have skyrocketed in the last year and it's hitting many of us in the hip pockets.
The latest Consumer Price Index figures rose 2.1 per cent in the March 2022 quarter and 5.1 per cent annually, with things we all rely on - such as fuel at 11 per cent and new dwellings at 5.7 per cent - causing people serious pain.
But one thing that is hurting everybody is the steep rise in the price of food.
The price of bread rose 2.6 per cent in the last quarter while the price of beef shot up 7.6 per cent and the price of pork rose 3.3 per cent.
So, how can we shop and eat well without breaking the bank?
Head teacher of butchery at Wagga TAFE Michael Knowles said that shopping for meat at the large supermarket chains encourages waste and you'll get better bang for your buck at the local butcher.
"[The supermarkets] are very smart the way they package, they always have [meat] in bigger increments, so people will always buy that bit extra," he said.
"It's best to shop with your local butcher and only buy the amounts you need."
Mr Knowles suggests having a chat with your butcher about what cuts are cheap and how best to cook them, and you can mix and match your species, such as beef and pork mince for a cheaper bolognese.
"A little bit of pork mince with beef mince is good, and your butcher will give you 800g and 200g of pork instead of buying two half-kilo lots at the supermarket," he said.
Aside from meat, the price of vegetables rose dramatically in the last quarter by 12.7 per cent.
"The price of veg is quite ridiculous," said the Charles restaurant executive chef David Obudzinski.
Buying seasonal products is a good way to shop on a budget, or substituting fresh goods for tinned items where possible, such as tomatoes, he said.
And shopping at your local veg market is another way to get the best deals.
As for cooking on a budget, he said filling carbs such as bread or rice stretches a meal. And if you're having meat, choose a tastier, pricier cut, but eat a smaller portion.
"Quality over quantity. If you're going to have a steak, have a good steak," he said.
As we come into winter, hearty stews and grain-based dishes are a good way to create cheap, filling meals and are a good way to utilise leftovers.
A French-style cassoulet is a good dish to use up leftover sausages, he said.
But if you're looking for a cheap, easy-to-make winter warmer Chef Obudzinski said look no further than his chicken and chorizo paella.
"I wanted something that was quick, that was easy, something that was flavourful," he said.
"The hero of the dish isn't the main protein anymore, it's trying to get away from that and utilising different ingredients to fill you up."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
