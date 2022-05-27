Given freedom to flourish Advertising Feature

FOSTERING INDEPENDENCE: Wenona boarders (left to right) Valerie Choi, Eleanor Wyndham, Lucy Heagney and Sophia Li. Photo: Supplied

Living away from home is a big step for everyone, but these four young Wenona students have taken things in their stride as they joined Wenona's boarding community this year.

Eleanor Wyndham, Year 10, hails from Scone and is loving the friendliness and structure boarding provides for students.

"Boarding has given me a sense of stability in the academic field. The solid structure to afternoons is different from what I was familiar with, and I am already able to recognize how I have benefitted from regularly completing homework. Of course, some things still stress me out, but this is one less thing to worry about because I know I have set time to get all my academic work done."

Valeri Choi and Sophia Li come from Hong Kong, and are taking advantage of a range of music, drama and sport activities. Living onsite allows boarders to participate in many extra-curricular activities offered before and after the school day, including water sports at nearby Balmoral, which allows students to try sailing, kayaking and paddleboarding in a recreational setting.

And while the Boarding House has some (necessary) rules, Sophia recognises their value. "Boarding has a lot of restrictions, but the restrictions are helpful to me in terms of achieving a healthy sleep schedule." Valerie agrees. "The rules in the boarding house help me become more disciplined and develop a healthy schedule in my life."

Lucy Heagney, from Dubbo, feels duties such as making her bed every morning really help with being organised and developing independence. She too has embraced her new life, especially because the small size of the Boarding House of 48 boarders encourages connection with girls of all ages. "A really wonderful thing about the Boarding House is that it's small, so it's easy to get to know everyone. The older girls are so easy to talk to and the boarding staff are so helpful and do their best to make you feel as comfortable as possible."

Eleanor has joined Wenona's Environmental and Busking Clubs, Stage Band and Rock Band. And she has found other Wenonians who plays electric guitar, and who share her passion for music! "I am looking forward to my musical career here at Wenona, and creating many memories."