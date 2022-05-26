Paramedics have rushed a man to hospital following a serious crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the Tumbarumba Road intersection about 6.40pm.
One man, believed to be in his 60s, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Wagga Base Hospital.
Fire and Rescue zone commander Stewart Alexander said the vehicle involved in the accident "appeared to have rolled".
Police, Fire Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service and Volunteer Rescue Association crews all responded to the incident.
Traffic was affected in both directions along the stretch of the highway.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
