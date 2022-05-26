POLICE have charged a 23-year-old woman following an investigation into drug supply in the Leeton area.
At about 1.40pm, Wednesday, officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District served a Firearms and Weapons Prohibition Order and executed a search warrant at a home in Leeton.
Police seized methylamphetamine, cocaine, steroids, ice pipes and cash from the home.
These items will undergo forensic examination.
She was granted conditional bail to appear at Leeton Local Court on Thursday 21 July 2022.
Investigations are continuing.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
