Wagga Airport was lit up on Thursday morning by a projection which appeared to be calling for upgrades to the often-criticised facility.
The message projected onto the terminal read 'Build Our Airport' and was witnessed at about 5am by passengers arriving to board early morning flights.
Advertisement
Wagga City Council's chief operating officer Scott Gray said enquiries are being made into the origin of the projection.
He said there was likely no security breach, as the message appeared to be projected from the lawn next to the building.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The display comes just days after Riverina MP Michael McCormack scrapped his election promise of $20 million in upgrades to the airport.
His promise to fund major improvements to the facility's terminal, runways and carpark hinged on the Coalition being re-elected to government and he said the onus is now on Labor to fund the upgrades.
The poor quality of the infrastructure at Wagga Airport compared to the airports in other regional centres has often drawn criticism from residents and travellers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.