WAGGA City Wanderers will consider changing formation for Saturday's clash with Canberra White Eagles.
The Wanderers will be without star recruit Morris Kadzola and the talented Jacob Ochieng this week as they complete their final away game of a horror stretch to start the CPL season.
In a bid to overcome the loss of Kadzola and Ochieng, and reverse a 4-2 loss to White Eagles in round one, Wanderers coach Dave Leonard is considering a change in formation.
The Wanderers have played a 4-3-2-1 formation this season but may follow the White Eagles into a 3-5-2 structure on Saturday.
"We've played against White Eagles and last time they played a 3-5-2 and they played it well. It's really hard to defend against when you play it well and they played it well," Leonard said.
"We play a different structure, a 4-3-2-1, but we'll certainly discuss if we change into that formation.
"If you play what we've been playing, and we do play it well when we're at our best, you can negate that (structure). Whether we change to a 3-5-2 formation, the same as them, or we stick to our formation and battle it out, last time they beat us 4-2 but it didn't really reflect the game, we'll have to discuss and work out."
Highly-rated defender Jayden Kinces will return for Saturday's clash in a welcome inclusion for the Wanderers.
Kinces will return to defence and Pat Okot is likely to stay there, giving the Wanderers the option to push Logan Flanagan to either seven or 11.
Nashwan Sulaiman will step into the number 10 role.
"Nash will revel. He'll love that, he'll love that added responsibility and with Logan we don't lose anything with him being out there," Leonard said.
"We really need our best available team on the park and we need to be playing consistent footy. That's no reason for losses but it doesn't help when you're playing in a high competition.
"It's been that way (not having our best team on the park) and the boys feel that way but we have to go out and have to do our job and get the job done. But we'll miss (Kadzola and Ocheing) this week."
After back-to-back losses, the Wanderers changed things up on Tuesday night with a lighter session.
"We really relaxed everything and had just a really fun night and the boys really loved it," Leonard said.
"It was Kyle's (Yeates) idea, the club captain, and I think it was definitely the right decision, the boys loved it. They were up and about and really just enjoyed that relaxation."
After Saturday against the third-placed White Eagles, the Wanderers will enjoy six of their next seven games at Gissing Oval.
The Wanderers are sixth and desperately want to head into the home period with their season still alive.
"This will be eight games that have been played and we've only played one at home. It's been tough, it's been a tough run so it will be nice to get home," Leonard said.
"We've got to treat this one importantly, we've got to get points. We believe we're probably maybe a win and a draw from where we would like to be having been away for so long, possibly three or four points, so it's important to take some points away from this weekend."
