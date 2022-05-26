The Daily Advertiser
Wiradjuri elders lead Wagga Sorry Day ceremony as North Wagga Public School unveils Rebecca Salcole-designed mural

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
May 26 2022 - 9:00am
Peter Ingram (right) lead today's National Sorry Day smoking ceremony, while Luke Wighton played the didgeridoo. Picture: Tim Piccione

Wiradjuri elders gathered in Wagga this morning to commemorate National Sorry Day, which acknowledges and remembers Australia's Stolen Generation.

