Wiradjuri elders gathered in Wagga this morning to commemorate National Sorry Day, which acknowledges and remembers Australia's Stolen Generation.
Convened at Wagga's Sorry Day Rock and back-grounded by the Woollundry Lagoon, proceedings began with Aunty Kath Withers, Uncle James Ingram and Aunty Isabel Reid lighting candles after a Welcome to Country.
Also in attendance were Wagga MP Joe McGirr, Mayor Dallas Tout, Deputy Mayor Jenny McKinnon and Councillors Dan Hayes and Amelia Parkins.
Leading today's smoking ceremony and inviting all attending to participate was Wiradjuri man Peter Ingram, who has personal heritage to the Stolen Generations from Cootamundra Girl's Training Home.
"You'll find a lot of us here would have some sort of ties back to that place," he said.
"So, it's about recognising what's happened in the past and see if we can move forward."
According to the Wagga local, community ceremonies such as today's give children a chance to understand history he said they might not directly be taught.
"I suppose this is our oral, traditional way of teaching the younger kids what happened that's not actually written in school books," Mr Ingram said.
"Most people [here are] born in Australia and I talk to them and I say, you're a child of this country too.
"We've gotta learn the good, the bad and all that stuff."
Truth, as a national understanding of Australia's historical treatment of First Nations people, is one of the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart's three pillars, alongside Treaty and Voice.
Newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to support the statement's proposal in full and introduce a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament within his first term.
Not far away, at North Wagga Primary School, a recently unveiled mural showcased local Aboriginal art.
The nearly 40 metre long mural, which was designed by Wiradjuri artist Rebecca Salcole, stands as a proud connection between the school, the Murrumbidgee River and the Wiradjuri community.
According to Principal Trudy Standley, the school was in need of a uniform and logo re-brand and landed on the bottle green and navy blue that would eventually colour the school's front via its mural.
"[Mrs Salcole] came up with a design, which we just loved, depicting the river we're so close to and which we've been certainly impacted by many times," she said.
Ms Standley said student response to the new mural has been overwhelmingly positive. "They love it," she said. "We're demonstrating that we're as beautiful on the outside as what we are on the inside."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
