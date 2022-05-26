GOOD progress has been made to the building at the new PCYC site on Fitzhardinge Street, with an anticipated 16-weeks left before staff and club members can officially move in.
Staff will be able to move into the building in early October, with an official opening looking to be held in November.
Project manager Mitchell Jeffries said at the moment builders are still working on the structural elements of the building including steel work.
When that's done, they will then begin work on closing up the roofing, putting the windows in and ensuring everything is water tight before molding and then finishing the completion of the structure.
With a new site right in the city's main stretch, PCYC club manager Wayne Flood is hoping to see more people in the community looking to the club for various initiatives.
"I'd encourage anyone in the community to reach out to the PCYC with any questions or any potential uses," Mr Flood said.
PCYC state officer Mark MIeczko said with its key location, the new site will no doubt be more appealing to Wagga's youth, particularly given that it is a lot more accessible then the current existing site located on Gurwood Street.
"It looks cool, it's air conditioned and there's lots of things people will be able to do, that makes it relevant to the community," Mr MIeczko.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
