WAGGA'S avid book lovers are pleased to see the city embracing its community Street Libraries and encouraging reading.
TikToker Emma Eden, who is a big fan of reading, said she was surprised when she first learnt that Wagga had a large selection of Street Libraries that are being well taken care of.
Advertisement
"I found out about Street Libraries through TikTok, they're really big in America. I read a fair bit, I've read since I was a kid," Mrs Eden said
"I was very surprised to see them here because it's a bit of a big city thing, to actually find them here was a bit of a surprise and they're everywhere so I was kind of amazed."
Mrs Eden said the Street Libraries is an effortless way to bring joy into the community.
"It gives the opportunity to people to have books because not everyone can afford them and they can be a bit expensive. It's good to see people sharing books and putting them out there so people can share them," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A personal favourite of Mrs Eden is the Street Library located at the Flinders Street playground.
"I've found a couple of books with different designs that I've never seen, I found a few limited ones and I've read a few. I got The Hating Game out of one the other day," she said.
Mrs Eden said Street Libraries are a good alternative to city libraries.
"I guess because you're not obligated to return it if you find something you like you can keep it or exchange it for another book," she said.
"I've read books where I've thought; 'oh yeah, that was good but I don't think I'll keep it', so I can then come and leave them here for someone else to enjoy."
Some other Wagga Street Libraries locations include at the Demonstration Gardens in central Wagga, Jackson Street near the RSL Club, Young Street behind the Train Station and Churchill Ave in Kooringal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.