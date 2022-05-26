Wagga teams progress to next stage of Schools Cup | Photos

A NUMBER of schools have won their way through to the next stage of Netball NSW's Schools Cup after the Wagga region phase was held at Equex Centre this week.
A record 58 teams competed in the primary schools division on Tuesday, where Lutheran Primary School and Temora's St Anne's Central won their way through to the Riverina region finals, which will be held at Wagga on June 21.
In the secondary competition on Wednesday, Kilare Catholic College and The Riverina Anglican College progressed in year 7-8 girls, Mater Dei Catholic College and Kildare in the year 9-10 girls and Wagga Christian College, St Anne's Central and Coolamon Central in the boys.
The next phase of the secondary competition will also be held at Wagga on June 23, which will feature schools from the Tumut, Albury, Young and Griffith phases.
Netball NSW's Riverina regional manager, Amanda McLachlan said team numbers were well up on last year.
"We had 58 for the primary schools which was huge, that's bigger than the primary and secondary numbers combined for Albury," she said.
"And 28 for the secondary is another big number, it's good to see schools slowly getting back into sport post COVID.
"More boys are participating, schools are pushing for mixed teams in primary school and boys teams in secondary, which is great."
Teams at the Riverina region stage will compete for the chance to progress to the state titles in Sydney later this year.
