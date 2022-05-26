The Daily Advertiser
Wagga teams progress to next stage of Schools Cup | Photos

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:25am, first published 1:30am
PROGRESSED: TRAC Lucy Davies makes a pass against Coolamon Central in a year 7-8 girls Schools Cup clash against Coolamon Central School on Wednesday. Picture: Les Smith

A NUMBER of schools have won their way through to the next stage of Netball NSW's Schools Cup after the Wagga region phase was held at Equex Centre this week.

