WAGGA'S Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is looking for stall holders to attend an event which will provide much needed funds to the centre.
Event organiser Lizzie Macquarie said they are looking for any stall holders and a collection of people looking to get rid of their unwanted goods to attend the upcoming Car Boot Sale.
"I've only done one previously before COVID-19 hit, which was good, it gave us a good clean out and more people, more stores make for a better garage sale," Ms Macquarie said.
"It lets us have a clean out of stuff we're not able to use, and we've got stuff from the op shop as well and any money that comes from it goes towards keeping the centre running because we're not government funded."
The funds raised by the centre on the day goes towards the car of the centre's horses and the maintenance of centre property.
"It can be arts, crafts, anything, we've got a lady coming who does candles, it can be a collection of garage sales, whatever they want to sell," she said.
Ms Macquarie said they are hoping to hold the events on a more regular basis.
The RDA Car Boot Sale will be held on Saturday, July 9 at our RDA Wagga centre on Plumpton Road.
If you are interested in holder a store you can contact the RDA by email at waggarda@gmail.com or phone on 69223550.
