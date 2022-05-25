Will it be a case of business as usual in Canberra? Not anymore

The Australian people have spoken and we have a new government - a Labor government, led by Anthony Albanese.
The final composition of that government is not decided as vote counting continues in close contests in some electorates around the country, as well as for some Senate positions.
I don't know about you readers, but I for one feel a deep sense of relief. I woke on Sunday morning feeling much more hopeful than I have for ages.
I don't think I left any of you in doubt that I wanted the change reflected in this election.
The dawn of a new era? Perhaps, but more realistically the possibility of a new era, where women's voices will be front and centre and climate change acknowledged as the number one concern of the majority of voters.
One of the last things I read from Mr Albanese, was this statement: "your vote has power". What a positive thing to say, when put alongside the negative and doomsaying themes that dominated the election campaign.
In the piece I last wrote before the election, I was proclaiming the privilege of living in a democracy where your vote counted and provided a check and balance to the tendency of governments these days to pay lip service to the needs, opinions and voices of its citizens.
So many of the issues that deeply concerned voters had been ignored or marginalised by the previous government.
The effects of climate change, the lack of true representation of women and their values in the parliament, the tendency to presidential style leadership, the increased lack of integrity, accountability and rorting of public money, an alpha male-style of leadership, especially from Tony Abbot and Scott Morrison ... and the list goes on.
I think the last government believed its own press, that Australians were not interested in politics, were easy going, "she'll be right mate", could be bought off and "la la la la, life goes on."
Well, we can't be ignored or sidelined. This election demonstrates this in a way I could only have hoped for.
The whole world has changed in ways we could not imagine a couple of years ago.
We have gone through great trauma with droughts, bushfires, floods and a pandemic which closed down the entire world.
We have faced issues and existential questions like never before. Where is meaning in my life? What matters to me? Will life as I imagined be possible for my children?
In this era of uncertainty, there is a deep desire to return to a simpler life, based on family and community connection. We watch the conflict in the world with horror, as strong men try to dominate and control, as their populations suffer and die.
Saturday has shown us that change happens when we, the people, think, discuss and evaluate policies and align our values with what seems best for us and our communities.
It is a responsibility we have taken seriously. And we have voted for change.
I was watching ABC television on Monday morning and Patricia Kavelas made a statement which I thought was telling: "Australians are not rusted on anymore." No longer can the two major parties assume they have a person's vote forever.
A third political party, the Greens, has gained seats in both houses of parliament and will be a force for realistic and concerted policies around climate change, a transition to a fossil free future, sustainability and ecological balance. We can no longer rape and pillage our planet.
For me, one of the most exciting outcomes of this election has been the rise of independents, especially women, who will keep the government honest around their commitment to women and the issues which affect their lives constantly.
These include domestic and sexual violence, underemployment, child care availability and costs, cost of living, wages equity, the full implementation of the Respect @ Work report and the Review of Parliament Workplace Culture delivered by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Kate Jenkins.
I promise you, with this group of independent women, the strong number of women in the Labor caucus along with the many Greens women elected there will be no turning back for women in parliament.
We are here to stay and will bring balance, a different perspective and a commitment to community representation and integrity.
We will change from an emphasis on economy, consumerism, unbridled development and patriarchal values.
We will change to incorporate social inclusion and justice, community health and well-being, respectful attitudes to our First Nations people, our health care providers and our elders.
There is no going back. We voted for change and change we have. Without such change, we all lose.
I look forward to commenting on this change in the months ahead.
