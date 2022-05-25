The latest local hero to have their legacy cemented onto Wagga's main street has used his acceptance speech to highlight the devastating impact humans have had on the environment.
Sustainability champion Dick Green, who was named the 2022 Walk of Honour recipient earlier this year, was commemorated with a Baylis Street plaque on Wednesday.
He is the 38th inductee into the city's Walk of Honour, an initiative which was established by Wagga City Council in 1998 to recognise residents who go above and beyond for the community.
Mr Green received the award off the back of his tireless work undertaking environmental projects with various local groups, including Wagga Urban Landcare, Erin Earth and Greening Australia.
In his acceptance speech, Mr Green used audience participation, various props and even an audio recording of a crow cawing to bring attention to how industrialisation has harmed the environment.
"We all lived sustainably and environmentally up until about 5000 years ago ... when we had so-called civilisation start to develop," he said.
"The South West Slopes, which includes the Wagga area, has lost 97 per cent of our native vegetation and alongside that we've lost a hell of a lot of critters.
"And every ocean in the world has a big whirlpool of plastic at the moment - society is being hollowed out."
Mr Green said society must "go backwards" and take inspiration from how humans lived before industrialisation.
"If we can connect back to our Indigenous roots and the Indigenous way of doing things - respecting mother earth - we can perhaps get some way back towards that care of the household," he said.
Raised on a farm near Cowra, the environmentalist first became passionate about protecting nature while studying at the University of New England in Armidale.
In the decades that followed, Mr Green said he has seen the Australian public's perception towards climate action transform.
"It feels like it has become more mainstream and people are realising we need to take steps," he said.
Mr Green said his place on the Walk of Honour doubled as recognition for everyone that has worked "in parallel" with him.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout unveiled the plaque alongside Mr Green and described the environmentalist as an inspiration for the region's younger generation.
"His volunteering and enthusiasm has inspired many and he is always eager to share his expertise and knowledge with the next generation of environmentally-conscious residents," Cr Tout said.
