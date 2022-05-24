A WOMAN in her 30s and a second patient have escaped a two-vehicle collision without serious injury after colliding on a busy Wagga road on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services, including police and NSW Ambulance, were called to Edward Street, just north of the intersection with Docker Street at Wagga Base Hospital, after two cars collided shortly after 9am.
A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said paramedics are in the process of assessing two patients with minor injuries.
Traffic was disrupted temporarily after the right lane when travelling west along Edward Street was closed to allow emergency services to tend to the car occupants and clear the area.
Both vehicles have been towed from the scene.
It is not yet known if either patient was required to be transferred to Wagga Base Hospital.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
