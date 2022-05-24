The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga care manager Christine Fulthorpe is worried that aged care will be forgotten by the new government

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:15am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELP: Aged care workers Brett Field and Maisie Freemantle are unsure if the change of government will have a positive effect on the aged care sector. Picture: Conor Burke

As aged care continues to grapple with staffing issues and COVID cases ravaging residential care homes, local providers are unsure that the new Labor government will enact changes to fix the struggling sector.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.