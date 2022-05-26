Combining new era with vintage style

Wagga Wagga
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car
It's the comforts of both yesteryear and modern contemporary living all wrapped up in one stunning home, a clever, eclectic mix and the combination flows seamlessly, giving the residence a unique attractiveness.
On first glance, the home has an attractive old style cottage appeal, a historical richness, but in recent times a stunning extension and renovation has completely transformed this home into a showcase of quality and style.
Step onto the welcoming front verandah and you'll immediately want to fall into a comfortable seat by the window and soak up the sun with a warm cuppa and a good book. It already feels like home.
Once inside you will you see the full effects of this amazing transformation offering sun-soaked airy interiors, high ceilings and striking floorboards.
This entire property has been tastefully styled and decorated from the very front step to the back fence, creating the epitome of class and space. There is not a square inch missed.
Featured are four spacious bedrooms each with built-in robes.
The master bedroom presents a large walk-in and luxurious ensuite with a large rain shower and ornate mirror.
The main bathroom is a stunning three-way with feature claw-foot bath and floor-to-ceiling tiles as well as a double vanity. There's plenty of space.
The spacious open plan living/dining area flows seamlessly out to the inviting alfresco area.
A centrally appointed contemporary kitchen has an impressive stone benchtop and offers ample bench space, gas cooking, dishwasher and a deluxe walk-in pantry.
These is also the added comfort of ducted heating and cooling fixed throughout the home to ensure seasonal comfort.
Outside, year-round entertainment options are offered with the elevated entertainment deck providing a TV, ceiling fan and gas point overlooking the well established and private rear yard which is serviced by fixed irrigation.
In addition, there is a designated campfire zone for entertaining or just relaxing on a cool winter's night.
This is tucked in next to the huge double berth powered shed complete with a toilet, data and TV point.
The shed can be used for just about anything and has its own vehicle access through a single drive through garage and double tandem carport.
Homes of this calibre in this locality are rarely offered to the market, making this home one to inspect to truly appreciate the beauty of what is on offer in Central Wagga.
