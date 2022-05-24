In a key election promise made ahead of last Saturday's victory, the Labor government has pledged to introduce a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament within its first term.
The need for a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament - a body of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representatives advising parliament on policies and projects impacting their own people - was first issued to the Australian people in the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Major parties clashed on the campaign trail over their commitment to supporting the statement, with Scott Morrison ruling out a referendum, a stance in line with previous Coalition policies.
Newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conversely stated his intent to work quickly on implementing a Voice to Parliament and to support the statement's proposal for voice, treaty and truth "in full".
Wiradjuri educator Aunty Mary Atkinson said she feels mostly hopeful for the future after Mr Albanese's pledge and by knowing the Indigenous Affairs ministry will for the first time be held by an Indigenous woman, Wiradjuri Labor MP Linda Burney.
"I'm pretty optimistic and looking forward to some changes what we've been talking about forever within our communities," she said.
"But it'll be a wait and see, I think, only because we've been promised things in the past.
"Hopefully, with this new change in government, there'll be more on the table for us to be able to participate and to have true, meaningful change."
That Voice, said Aunty Mary, is a basic human right for Indigenous Australians.
"When I was born, in my first part of my years, I wasn't even considered to be a human being," she said.
"I was considered to be part of flora and fauna."
Wiradjuri cultural heritage survey worker Uncle James Ingram supports the movement for a constitutionally enshrined Voice but believes the current government have committed to the order wrong for meaningful progress.
"I think the negotiation of treaties and truth telling have to be at the forefront of what we do so that people can see there is a need for our Voice to be enshrined in the parliament," he said.
According to Mr Ingram, each Indigenous Nation should be given the chance to dictate their own treaty and non-Indigenous Australians must first understand Indigenous history before a Voice can appropriately be enshrined.
"They're [non-Indigenous Australians] not aware of what happened at Poisoned Waterhole or Murder Island," he said.
"They're not aware of all the other atrocities that have happened in this country since pioneering English folk came.
"I would like to give non-Aboriginal people of Australia the chance to do what they done back in 1967, where they recognised us as human beings."
Speaking to the Daily Advertiser before election day, Wiradjuri tourism operator and cultural teacher Mark Saddler said he was used to both political sides only offering "empty promises".
According to Mr Saddler, change for Indigenous Australians must come from the inside.
"We need our people to be educated and get inside those systems and change the systems from the inside out," he said.
"Because we've thrown spears and boomerangs at that government machine for a couple hundred years and it doesn't work."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
