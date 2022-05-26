Discover luxury and pure perfection

Property details:
Just like the most rarest of diamonds, this luxuriously beautiful and unique residence will simply take your breath away.
Inspired by the beautiful homes along the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea, this home is on a grand scale and oozes both style and opulence.
The cleverly designed plan is of grand proportions and finished with high-end quality fixtures and fittings, blended with modern day living in mind.
A home of this particular calibre is rarely offered to the market and built less than 12 months ago, don't wait to build your dream home, your dream home is here.
From the grand double entrance, an exotic combination of custom features are showcased right throughout this stunning four bedroom home.
Absolutely everything has been thought of in this home, right down to sleek lines, light colour palette, appealing contrasts and natural lighting.
Attractive Venetian plastered flooring is an outstanding highlight and the beauty of the main living area is enhanced by 4.6metre high raked ceiling, creating a light and airy atmosphere.
Vintage Indian timber frames, vanities and doors are one of the many touches that make this home special.
The chef inspired kitchen is a central focus with integrated Artusi appliances, striking stone benchtops and a butler's pantry.
There are two bathrooms which are fully Venetian plastered fitted with large stone baths and basins, skylights, and brass tapware.
Other features displayed throughout the home are arch windows, square set cornices, split level living and so much more.
It doesn't end there. Outside has a rich and welcoming vibe and you can comfortably entertain all year round with an oversized alfresco overlooking the inviting salt-water pool.
The relaxing area is finished with an outdoor kitchenette, pizza oven, dual TVs and a brick fireplace.
This superb residence is an absolute standout both outside and in and is positioned in the highly sought after, family friendly suburb of Boorooma.
It is situated on a slight rise on the outskirts overlooking the stunning rural serenity and offers an exclusive front row seat of the Wagga Harness Racetrack.
This is an an already established residential area with schools, university, day care and medical facilities close by and it continues to grow with a new shopping complex and service centre already underway.
Don't miss an opportunity to secure your own piece of Mediterranean heaven with this inspiring masterpiece.
