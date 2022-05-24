HOUSES and units are starting to appear on the site of the old Eric Weissel Oval and Leagues Club development in Central Wagga.
Developers plan to build more than 100 homes at the iconic Wagga site, with most looking to be double storey with rear lane access.
Advertisement
Gurwood Pty Ltd owner and lead developer Chris Nash said builders are now in "full swing" at the site after experiencing some delays due to wet weather.
"All the activity is with the builders now, they're on stage one of the land that's been released and sold," Mr Nash said.
"Builders are right into it, there are houses going up everywhere. There are five houses and five units going up [currently]."
Mr Nash said while the building industry as a whole faces labour and staff shortages, it has not affected the development to this point.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's something different for Wagga," he said.
"The key difference between our subdivision here and other subdivisions generally around the place, particularly in the suburbs, and this is the last of the Central subdivisions, is that we're building lanes at the rear of each house instead of a streetscape that's dominated dramatically by double garage after double garage.
"Our streetscapes will be far more like the Peter Street, Fox Street and Thorne Street type of housing, which the subdivisions accommodate rear-end access."
The decision behind making the point of access to the houses from the rear comes down to the value of the property.
"When you're in the central part of town, the land is so valuable that you've got to make every square metre absolutely count," Mr Nash said.
"Even though it's quite expensive to put, virtually, a lane in, it becomes very efficient for the movement of vehicles and the big advantage is that streetscapes concentrate more on the house than on great big driveways and garages on the front elevations."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.