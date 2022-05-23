Southbound travellers on the Hume Highway should expect delays on Tuesday morning after a truck crash over the border.
Emergency services responded to reports of a heavy vehicle crash on the Hume Freeway at Balmattum, just north of Euroa, around 6.20am.
VicTraffic advises that Melbourne-bound traffic is impacted in the wake of the truck rollover near Giffin Road, just after Violet Town.
The southbound lanes are closed, VicTraffic advises, and motorists are urged to drive with caution and allow extra travel time.
The latest traffic conditions for the Hume Highway and freeway can be found at NSW LiveTraffic and VicRoads.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
