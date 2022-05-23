With the dust settling on the election of a new Labor government, many in the Riverina will be wondering what becomes of the funding promises made by the outgoing government.
During the campaign the Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, pledged around $20 million in funds to upgrade the Wagga airport and a further $20 million for projects at Charles Sturt University.
Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon said she hopes the university can work with the new government to secure the funds needed to complete upgrades to its convention centre and new AgriPark.
"The AgriPark will help achieve the National Farmers' Federation goal to grow Australian agriculture to a $100 billion industry by 2030 - a goal endorsed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his speech to the NFF on April 5 and to the National Press Club last week," she said.
"With the support of strong advocates like the Member for Riverina, Michael McCormack, we are confident we will be able to work with the new government to enhance the facilities on our Wagga Wagga campus and achieve the best education, research and economic outcomes for regional NSW."
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Mr McCormack said the responsibility to upgrade the airport now rested at the feet of the incoming government, including his election opponent Mark Jeffreson and Labor councillor Dan Hayes.
"[The funding is] up in the air and I do hope that Mark Jeffreson puts pen to paper," he said.
"And I do hope that Dan Hayes the councillor, who has made such a habit of commenting about the airport in recent weeks and months, like me, will lobby Anthony Albanese to make sure those funding commitments come through.
"The only election commitment we heard from the Labor candidate was a $15,000 set of flashing lights for Estella Public School - yes it's necessary but it's probably more of a council or state thing than it was ever going to be a federal thing.
"So, I promised $40 million based on the Coalition being returned to government compared to Labor's $15,000. People can do the maths."
Mr Jefferson said Mr McCormack made promises that he knew he could not keep.
"In the death of an election campaign he expects us to match a comic promise he made that he knows he won't be able to deliver," he said.
"He's got to go do his job. His job now is to represent the people of the Riverina.
"[The airport's] a serious problem that has needed a resolution for longer than the last fortnight. To act as though its just a problem that's arrived is just disingenuous."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said no matter who the local member is, or who is in government, the council will fight for improvements to the airport.
"The intent is to actively engage with our local member and through him, whoever forms government," he said.
"We'll be proceeding with discussions in regards to the airport, the infrastructure of it and the tenure of the lease and the lease amount - the fact that it should be peppercorn."
Cr Tout said that the council have heard positive messaging from Labor on the subject of the airport, and he remains upbeat that a deal can be reached.
"They acknowledged all the problems ... now let's get together and resolve them," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
