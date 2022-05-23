The Regional Disability Advocacy Service hosted a free barbecue in Wagga yesterday in a bid to raise awareness of an important cause often overlooked during the struggles of the pandemic.
The barbecue was an open invitation for residents with intellectual disabilities to learn about the RDAS Members 2 Leaders independent self-advocacy and peer-support groups.
Advertisement
The groups are operated by - and for - people with an intellectual disability and aim to unite those to support each other in speaking out.
Wagga group coordinator Kirby Widgett said Members 2 Leaders run groups across nine communities including Wagga, Griffith, Leeton, Temora, Young (online), Wodonga, Wangaratta, Benalla and Deniliquin.
"The groups are co-facilitated by people with lived experience of disability," Mrs Widgett said.
"These are paid roles, giving co-facilitators a chance to broaden their skills and get some work experience.
"The groups run once a month for two hours.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The groups are free to join and lunch is provided."
Mrs Widgett said the groups give members the opportunity to speak about their own experiences while other group members get to ask questions about that particular self-advocacy issue.
"[It's about] letting members learn from each other's experience and offer each other advice," she said.
Mrs Widgett said they decided to hold the barbecues after group numbers significantly dropped throughout COVID-19.
For more information about joining a group, sign up to the Members 2 Leaders Facebook group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.