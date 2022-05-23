EX-AFL star Matt Suckling has made a mid-season switch to Queensland.
Queensland Football Association (QFA) division one club Coorparoo announced the signing of Suckling on Monday.
Advertisement
Suckling is in the process of a move to Brisbane due to employment.
The 33-year-old has spent the past season and a half at Ormond in the Premier C division of the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA).
Suckling, an East Wagga-Kooringal junior, will be coached at Coorparoo by Barry O'Brien, who is no stranger to Riverina football.
O'Brien coached the Hawks and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes during a two-year stint in the Riverina League back in 2006-07.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"We are pleased to welcome ex-Hawthorn & Western Bulldogs superboot Matt Suckling to the Kings for the remainder of the 2022 season," a club statement read on Monday.
"A two-time premiership player with 178 AFL games to his name, Matt has more recently been plying his trade with Ormond in the VAFA with a work opportunity bringing himself and partner Kirby to Brisbane.
"We look forward to welcoming them both to the club over the coming weeks."
Coorparoo are on top of the QFA division one ladder with five wins from the opening six games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.