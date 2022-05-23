Media manipulation during the federal election campaign | Ray's Reasoning

Murdoch's mastheads are also driving anti-China hysteria with "Reds under the beds" rapidly morphing into the "Yellow Peril". This is a huge throwback to 1950s McCarthyism, where any dissenting views are attacked as being in Beijing's pocket. And for those who think it will all expire when Rupert dies, there's another Murdoch in waiting. Lachlan is every bit as conservative as his father, including being a climate change denier.