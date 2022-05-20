TWO community leaders have voiced their concerns over the passage of the controversial voluntary assisted dying (VAD) legislation through state parliament this week.
Catholic Bishop of Wagga Mark Edwards said the legislation was a bad sign for our society.
"I think we have become a less caring and less compassionate place with the passing of this legislation," Bishop Edwards said.
"I don't have any accusations for those voting for the legislation. I'm sure they are people of integrity and are doing it for what they believe are good reasons, but I think they are mistaken."
After a marathon debate, the euthanasia bill passed both upper and lower houses, making NSW the final state to enact such laws.
Introduced by independent MP Alex Greenwich last year, the bill limits the right to choose to adults with terminal illnesses who will die within six months, or 12 months for neuro-degenerative conditions.
Bishop Edwards said despite the passage of the bill, the Catholic Church will "continue to care for people in a holistic way right to the end of their natural life".
Cardiologist and Palliative Care Alliance Wagga chairman Gerard Carroll agreed, saying he was "disappointed but not surprised" at the outcome.
Professor Carroll said the law goes against what medical professionals are taught.
"All we're trained to do is to help people," he said.
"This bill is ... a great tragedy for society." However, Professor Carroll said it appears only a minority share that view.
Sitting on the other side of the fence is euthanasia advocate and Wagga local Keith Favell.
"I am very relieved to see this bill passed," he said.
However, he expressed disappointment at those against the bill who "were trying to make out we were anti-palliative care".
Rather, he sees euthanasia and palliative care as two separate matters.
"We think voluntary assisted dying should be an option just like palliative care is. It shouldn't be one against the other."
It comes as the Murrumbidgee Local Health District prepares to mark National Palliative Care Week.
This year's theme is "It's your right", with a campaign aiming to raise awareness about the rights of Australians to access high quality palliative care.
