I've tested positive for COVID-19 but I haven't cast my vote for the federal election. How do I make sure my ballot is counted while avoiding infecting other people or being fined for not voting?
Sorry to hear that. Hope you get well soon. In the meantime, you need to go online to the Australian Electoral Commission website to register to cast your vote via telephone call.
To register to vote by telephone as a COVID-affected person, you are required to make a declaration and provide evidence that you have tested positive for COVID-19 after 6pm on May 13.
You will need evidence of your positive COVID-19 test result, including:
You will be prompted to confirm your details on the electoral roll, complete an eligibility questionnaire and choose a 6-digit PIN. You will then receive an 8-digit telephone voting registration number. You can choose to have this sent by SMS or email.
Make sure you register as soon as possible as persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to register to vote by phone until 4pm on Saturday.
Telephone voting will be available from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.
For more information, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website at aec.gov.au/election/covid19-affected.htm or call 13 23 26, which is not the name number used for phone voting.
I tested positive for COVID-19 a while ago but I still can't leave home until after Saturday
All people who have tested positive for COVID-19 before they could cast their ballot have now been given the chance to vote by phone from self-isolation.
The federal government yesterday changed the regulations for accessing the telephone voting service after concerns were raised on Thursday that tens of thousands of people might not be able to vote due to falling in a three-day gap between COVID-19 measures.
Under the previous rules, people who tested positive for COVID-19 before 6pm on Tuesday were not granted the ability to lodge their vote via speaking to a telephone operator despite being required to stay at home on or past election day.
People infected with COVID-19 infections before then were instead advised to apply for a postal vote, which many feared would not arrive in time to be filled out and signed by a witness before the end of election day.
The Australian Electoral Commission announced on Friday afternoon that the eligibility for telephone voting has been now formally changed following its recommendation to the government early Friday morning.
"People who have tested positive to COVID-19 after 6pm on Friday 13 May are now eligible. To register for the service go to the AEC website," the Commission stated.
To register for phone voting or for more information, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website at aec.gov.au/election/covid19-affected.htm or call 13 23 26, which is not the name number used for phone voting.
Make sure you register as soon as possible as persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to register to vote by phone until 4pm on Saturday.
Telephone voting will be available from 8am to 6pm on Saturday.
I signed up for a postal ballot and it hasn't arrived yet
The Australian Electoral Commission had previously stated that people who registered for a postal ballot would not be fined for failing to vote if their mail did not arrive on time, however it could not guarantee that their late ballots would be counted.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 after 6pm on May 13, you can also register to vote via phone.
To register for phone voting or for more information, go to the Australian Electoral Commission website at aec.gov.au/election/covid19-affected.htm or call 13 23 26, which is not the name number used for phone voting.
Persons who test positive for COVID-19 will be able to register to vote by phone until 4pm on Saturday.
How did this whole mess end up happening?
The problem stemmed from legislation passed by parliament that made phone voting was available to people who tested positive after 6pm on Tuesday, but anyone who tested positive between Saturday and Tuesday must vote by post.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said every single Australian who has tested positive to COVID-19 either has been, or will be, able to access their vote.
"With many jurisdictions internationally not offering voting services for COVID positive voters during the pandemic, we're proud to be delivering the combination of safe and secure voting services for all voters," Mr Rogers said.
"We heard from community members who did not apply for a postal vote before the deadline, we acted to extend the phone voting service and all COVID+ voters can vote in the election."
Federal Special Minister of State Ben Morton said the government, in consultation with the Opposition, had acted on advice provided by the electoral commission.
"It is important that every Australian who is enrolled and entitled to vote, be able to exercise their democratic right and this change ensures that," he said before signing off on the change.
