Rising up from the ashes, Selwyn Snow Resort is gearing up for its first winter crowd in more than two years

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 24 2022 - 8:23am, first published May 23 2022 - 10:00pm
NEW BEGINNINGS: Selwyn Snow Resort is well on the way to its expected completion in time for the winter snow season. Video: Selwyn Snow Resort

With winter just around the corner, tourists are set to flock to Mount Selwyn Snow Resort in droves as it prepares to open its doors for the first time in over two years.

