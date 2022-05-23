With winter just around the corner, tourists are set to flock to Mount Selwyn Snow Resort in droves as it prepares to open its doors for the first time in over two years.
Razed by the 2019/2020 bushfires, the resort's planned July 2 reopening follows a mammoth effort by owner and operator the Blyton Group.
Reflecting on the bushfires and the destruction they caused, the resort's general manager Angela Murdoch, said it was "devastating."
"It's hard to put it into words," she said.
But right from the start Ms Murdoch said the family-owned Blyton Group was committed to rebuilding the resort.
"Due to the extent of the damage sustained in the bushfires we started negotiations and planning as soon as possible," she said.
"It takes a village to bring a snow resort back to life over a short period and Selwyn has certainly been transformed."
During the last two years the rebuilding process has certainly not come without its challenges.
"It's been tough on the business having to close all operations for two years, not to mention navigating all the challenges that came with COVID-19," Ms Murdoch said.
"Plus, we have had building delays due to the amount of rain we've received off the back of La Nina."
After such a long closure, Ms Murdoch is looking forward to welcoming everyone back.
"The mountain has been rather quiet without our guests enjoying it," she said.
While rebuilding, the owners took the liberty of changing a number of things around the resort.
"Everything has now been consolidated into the brand new Selwyn Centre, which will house all guest facilities and services," Ms Murdoch said.
The resort will also feature expanded ski and snowboard hire, enhanced food and drink offerings and improved toilet amenities.
"As part of the rebuild, the resort will also have all-new snow-making and lift infrastructure," Ms Murdoch said.
She said during the construction process they tried to engage local contractors wherever possible.
"The local communities have been very supportive in getting Selwyn back up and running," Ms Murdoch said.
As the opening date draws closer, Ms Murdoch is encouraging guests to book online ahead of time for the best value.
"Come and visit the brand-new Selwyn Centre, hoot and holler at the largest toboggan park in Australia or learn to ski and board with our experienced instructors on our progressive terrain."
Snowy Valleys Mayor Ian Chaffey said on the back of the bushfires, the reopening is a "major step in the right direction" and that it will be "fantastic" for the region.
"It will be great to have the Mount Selwyn ski facility back open and it will draw a significant volume of people this season," Cr Chaffey said.
He said the resort has been a "significant" part of the tourist experience in the Snow Valleys for many years and that it "adds to other tourist features in the council like the sculpture trail and the rail trail."
