Local climate is changed by poor urban planning | Wheeler's Wisdom

According to Wikipedia, "an urban heat island is an urban or metropolitan area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas, due to human activities.
"The temperature difference is usually larger at night than during the day, and is most apparent when winds are weak. An urban heat island's effect is most noticeable during the summer and winter."
The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology's Sustainability and Urban Planning program says removing the tree canopy leads to the creation of these urban heat islands. No shade can make cities four to 10 degrees hotter than surrounding areas.
This is not something new, a light bulb moment now that we worry about Climate Change. This was part of my geography studies in 1969 when I started my university geography course.
The homes around our area form a “green belt”, but as suburbs spread, the trees could soon be gone.
In Sydney, houses on small blocks of land are crowded so close that their gutters almost touch! They are surrounded by fake grass, cement paths and tar roads!
"In growing suburbs, like those in western Sydney, urban development tends to give priority to roads and delivering the maximum number of dwellings on sites - which leaves little space for trees - a worrying problem for Western Sydney University's Associate Professor in Urban Studies Dr Sebastian Pfautsch," a Daily Telegraph report said.
"This is a problem for at least the next 20 years, before trees that were planted have grown into a reasonable size, providing coolness," Dr Pfautsch said.
"A more concerning issue is that in these suburbs, you generally have no space to grow additional trees in private front and backyards. So in 20 years, you might get reasonably shaded roads, but the homes remain unshaded and still require lots of airconditioning energy."
Roads painted white to reflect heat won't solve the problem! Climate Change is more than carbon dioxide. Heat is generated by poor urban planning, too.
NSW planning Minister Rob Stokes announced up to $1.65 million in total funding to Greater Sydney's 33 councils to enhance tree canopy in local neighbourhoods.
The lesson for Wagga is that trees on new developments need to be protected in the first place - and we need "green belts" in, and between, suburbs.
I was visiting Canberra a week ago. Original Canberra suburbs wisely have green belts separating town areas. However, I passed a new housing estate south of Canberra, where the former paddocks were bulldozed bare, ready for the builders.
The gum trees that could have provided pools of shade lay uprooted, surrounded by kangaroo tracks. Birds presumably have fled to the mountains. At least street trees had already been planted.
There is no room for large trees to replace the uprooted gums. Newly constructed houses were tightly crowded, a jungle of Colorbond and cement - a new urban heat island is being created.
In Canberra, older suburbs have plenty of trees - in fact, near my son's home, there are large street trees, recreational areas and very large parks with mature shady trees.
Here in Wagga, the Murrumbidgee River and Willans Hill form natural "green belts", but outer suburban semi-rural areas that had significant tree cover are fast disappearing, as housing estates spread.
I'm lucky enough to have a home among the gumtrees, at the edge of the southern part of town, surrounded by plenty of shade.
We moved to Wagga 40 years ago. Our small acreage was simply grass, so we planted a selection of Australian trees around the property.
The birds that live here moved in as the trees matured.
A cockatoo knocks on the window, signalling that the flock has arrived.
I wander out with the sunflower seed and smaller seeds for the top-knotted pigeons that will gather when the cockeys leave.
I have to pass a large gum tree where the white flowers have attracted loudly humming bees. Wrens scatter, leaving the crumbs that other birds have knocked off the bird tray.
But that's today.
Are we in Wagga going to repeat the mistakes of the past, and have continuous urban development to Junee, Mangoplah and Ladysmith?
Shady housing for 100,000 won't be easy.
