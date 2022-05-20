COVID-19 cases are steadily high across the country and as we come into the colder months experts don't foresee cases coming down, warning that the community must avoid complacency.
Nationally, there were 108,472 cases reported in the 24 hours to May 19, with 378,945 active cases.
Closer to home, there were 381 cases reported across the MLHD on May 19, bringing the total cases in May 8648, at an average of 455 cases each day.
In the last seven days that average has crept up to 480 cases a day and Acting Director of Public Health at the MLHD Alison Nikitas sees that trend continuing.
"I think one thing that people in the community need to recognise is that living with COVID is one thing, but it doesn't mean it's gone away," she said.
"It is still a lot [of cases], and that will probably continue for quite some period of time ... the main thing that everyone in the community can do is be aware that COVID is around and take the relevant precautions."
Wearing masks, gathering outside where possible and getting vaccinations are key to keeping transmission low, she said, especially as NSW enters flu season early and those numbers rise rapidly.
Glenrock Country Practice Dr Ayman Shenouda said that while COVID numbers are high, hospitalisations remain low which is positive.
However, he is concerned that people are not getting their boosters.
"People who are vulnerable need to have their second booster dose, and the normal population need their booster dose. And [booster] numbers are low," he said.
He also warns that the community cannot be complacent this winter and suggests people must take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others.
"The main things in terms of public health policy is how diligent we were with social distancing and wearing masks," he said.
"People who get infected and are released after a week, the second week they need to be very vigilant with wearing masks and social distancing, they may be infectious.
"The problem we are seeing is the complacency. People are feeling because the numbers are increasing, they think of COVID as nothing."
The business community is also bracing for increasing numbers in the coming months.
The Charles restaurant General Manager Jamie Pascoe is seeing an uptick in cases among staff.
His staff still wear masks and try to keep social distancing where possible, but he is concerned that COVID might hit his business as cases rise.
"I'm worried about the employees too, because if they're sick, they don't get paid ... if they have COVID three or four times a year, well that's four weeks."
