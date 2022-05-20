POLICE have released CCTV footage of a ram-raid at a Riverina motorcycle business as investigations continue into a crime spree that stretched across the region last month.
The footage shows the moments after a Toyota Prado was used to smash through the glass doors of the motorcycle shop on Lovell Street in Young during the early hours of April 4.
Advertisement
The vision also depicts two men trying to steal several motorcycles, before they flee with one of them.
According to police, the ram-raid is believed to part of a broader crime spree that began when a Mitsubishi Triton ute was stolen from a home on Redfern Street in Cowra about 9.45pm on April 3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Officers from The Hume Police District were notified and tried to stop the ute after it was spotted in Young about 11pm.
When the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, with items - including a baby seat - thrown from the moving vehicle.
The pursuit was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.
The Mitsubishi was later found alight outside a home on Goldfields Way at Sebastopol about 1am on April 4.
Police have been told the occupants of the vehicle broke into the home and stole car keys, a wallet and credit cards before fleeing in a Toyota Prado.
The Prado was then driven into the motorcycle shop in Young shortly after 3am.
No one was in the shop at the time of the incident and the Toyota was recovered and returned to its owner.
Police said initial inquiries have indicated the incidents may be linked.
Detectives are also investigating an attempted break and enter at a sports store on Boorowa Street in Young, which occurred about 3am on April 4.
Anyone with information - or anyone who recognises the males in the CCTV - is urged to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.