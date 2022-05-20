WAGGA Swim Club members Jamie Mooney and Kade Knight have begun their Australian Open Championships campaigns by finishing 27th and 38th respectively in Friday's 200m individual medley heats.
Competing in his first fully fledged national championships, Knight posted 2:12.27, while Mooney recorded 2:09.19.
Knight will finish his campaign with his pet event the 200m butterfly and the 400m individual medley on Saturday.
Earlier this week, the 18-year-old said he was keen to use the event as a learning experience and stepping stone for the future.
"It's a good opportunity to experience to how the big boys go about their business and prepare for their races," he said.
"I'd like to make the age final or the B final (in 200m butterfly), it's a bit of a long shot but we'll see how we go and it depends how much time I can take off.
"Training has been going well, so it's achievable."
Mooney will feature in Saturday's 200m individual medley and his pet event, the 100m freestyle.
Mooney clinched back-to-back Australian Age Championships 100m freestyle crowns earlier this year.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
