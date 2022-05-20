The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Mooney and Knight kick off Australian Championships campaigns

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
May 20 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING A SPLASH: Wagga Swim Club's Jamie Mooney.

WAGGA Swim Club members Jamie Mooney and Kade Knight have begun their Australian Open Championships campaigns by finishing 27th and 38th respectively in Friday's 200m individual medley heats.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.