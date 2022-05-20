Where to vote: Your guide to election day in Riverina and Farrer

Riverina voters who haven't cast a ballot yet will head to the polls on Saturday for this year's federal election.
We've put together an election day guide for electors in the seats of Riverina and Farrer.
Be sure to follow our live blog from 9am on Saturday.
If you haven't already, you must vote on May 21.
Voting centres are open on election day from 8am to 6pm.
You can vote at any polling place in your home state.
Polling places are usually located at local schools, churches and community halls, or public buildings.
Find a list of Riverina and Farrer polling centres below, or visit aec.gov.au/where for a complete list. If you will be interstate on election day, you can vote at a designated interstate voting centre.
It is a $20 fine for not voting in the federal election.
RIVERINA
Riverina covers an area of 48,988 square kilometres.
It extends from Cowra, Harden and Gundagai in the east to Ungarie, Ardlethan and Coolamon in the west, and from Tullamore, Peak Hill and Parkes in the north to Lockhart and Tarcutta in the south.
Communities include Ardlethan, Coolamon, Cootamundra, Cowra, Forbes, Grenfell, Gundagai, Harden, Junee, Parkes, Tarcutta, Temora, Ungarie, Wagga, West Wyalong and Young.
FARRER
Farrer covers 126,590 square kilometres, stretching along the Murray River to the South Australian border.
Farrer includes Albury, Balranald, Berrigan, Carrathool, Conargo, Corowa, Deniliquin, the Greater Hume shire, Griffith, Hay, Jerilderie, Leeton, Narrandera, Urana, Wakool and Wentworth.
RIVERINA
Richard Orchard (One Nation); Mark Jeffreson (Labor): Daniel Martelozzo (United Australia Party); Steve Karaitiana (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers); Michael McCormack (Nationals); Darren Ciavarella (Independent); Dean McCrae (Liberal Democrats); Michael Organ (Greens).
FARRER
Eli Davern (Greens); Sussan Ley (Liberal); Amanda Duncan-Strelec (Independent); Paul Britton (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers); Ian Roworth (Liberal Democrats); Richard Francis (One Nation); Julie Ramos (United Australia Party); Darren Cameron (Labor).
