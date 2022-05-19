FOR St John's Ambulance volunteer Leia Thiele, volunteering has been a life-changing move in which opened the door to a new career in nursing.
Mrs Thiele is speaking out about her journey this National Volunteer Week in the hopes of inspiring others to look into the positives of volunteering.
"I've been volunteering for St John's for nine, going on ten years," Mrs Thiele said.
Having grown up in Sydney, Mrs Thiele decided to volunteer upon moving to The Rock in a bid to hopefully meet like-minded people.
Now, volunteering with St John's in Wagga, Mrs Thiele can attest to volunteering being a gateway to networking.
"I thought volunteering and community groups were a good idea to meet new people and it sort of went on through there, and I've always had a passion for first aid so St John's was like a natural progression," she said.
"You're giving back to the community, you're doing something you enjoy doing and the people you meet, the people you work with is great, it's not just within Wagga, we get to go to other divisions and meet other people and network," she said.
Mrs Thiele said working alongside like-minded people is fun.
"Mostly we provide first aid as a service to community groups and sporting organisations, we've done the Wagga Show and we did the Monster Trucks recently," she said.
With a natural passion for health, Mrs Thiele said she was encouraged to enrol for a nursing course through volunteering.
"I actually completed my diploma of nursing as an enrolled nurse last year," she said.
"One of my colleagues had felt as though I'd be good at it and I gave it a go and I got there in the end. It wasn't the most fun time with COVID and lockdowns but I got there."
Mrs Thiele said volunteering is what you make of it.
"You get out what you put into it. We have cadet members and we have a young lad whose just turned 18 last year and went off to Bathurst this year to do paramedicine, so it leads you to all sorts of careers," she said.
"If you have an interest in first aid, it's great, we provide you with all the training, we get you your first aid certificate qualifications and there are other courses you can do, there are management courses, we even have a mental health first course that's coming up in Albury shortly. You can even do administrative stuff, it doesn't have to be clinical."
Mrs Thiele said St Johns is always looking for more volunteers and is welcoming anyone who may be interested.
"Obviously with COVID it has been really difficult retaining members and we love having cadets on board," she said.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
