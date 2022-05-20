Election day 2022: Live updates from the race for Riverina

A lengthy federal election campaign is in its dying hours as the nation goes to the polls and this time around, Riverina constituents have a large lot to consider at the ballot box.
Unlike the 2019 federal election, in which only four candidates ran for the seat of Riverina, there are nine names in the running for the next term.
Incumbent Nationals MP Michael McCormack has eight challengers this election, with four ahead of him on the ballot paper after One Nation candidate Richard Orchard drew prime position on the voting form.
Labor's Mark Jeffreson is the next name on the paper, then United Australia Party's Daniel Martelozzo and Steve Karaitiana from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.
Mr McCormack is fifth on the ballot, ahead of independent Darren Ciavarella, Liberal Democrat Dean McCrae and Michael Organ for the Greens.
We're tracking voting day across Wagga and the region today and will keep you updated as the count begins after voting closes at 6pm.
In the meantime, if you want to catch up or do some research, take a look at all things political and the latest in how the national campaign's unfolded.
