After the pandemic put a stop to their last show, students at Mater Dei Catholic College are thrilled to finally take to the stage and herald the return of local, high school theatre productions.
'Rock of Ages - High School Edition' features students from Year 7 to 12, both on stage to sing and dance, and below the stage in the band.
Director and drama teacher Nicole Lewis said it's been exciting to see the show finally come together after so many set-backs, between COVID restrictions and students being away with the virus.
"We couldn't sing [at one point]; even if people could in the general community, schools had their own set of restrictions," she said.
"We're really proud of them amongst all the challenges."
Year 12 student Kynan Cooper, who plays celebrity rockstar Stacee Jaxx, said he always loved theatre growing up so jumped at the chance to audition for this show.
"It's been good to watch the show progress and really come together," he said.
"The whole cast became really close."
The production opens at Wagga Civic Theatre on Friday night, showing until May 28. Tickets can be purchased online and at the box office, with Dine and Discover vouchers accepted.
Originally from Lake Macquarie, Emily kickstarted her journalism career in Tumut before moving to the Daily Advertiser in Wagga where she covers Health and Features. Got a story tip? Email emily.wind@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0457 459 095.
