High school production of 'Rock of Ages' opens at Wagga Civic Theatre on Friday

May 19 2022 - 11:00am
ROCKING OUT: Year 12 student Kynan Cooper (left) plays celebrity rockstar Stacee Jaxx in Mater Dei Catholic College's production of Rock of Ages. Picture: Les Smith

After the pandemic put a stop to their last show, students at Mater Dei Catholic College are thrilled to finally take to the stage and herald the return of local, high school theatre productions.

Originally from Lake Macquarie, Emily kickstarted her journalism career in Tumut before moving to the Daily Advertiser in Wagga where she covers Health and Features. Got a story tip? Email emily.wind@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0457 459 095.

